Coronavirus Outbreak
ICMR tells states to 'stop using Rapid Testing Kits' from two Chinese companies

ICMR tells states to ‘stop using Rapid Testing Kits’ from two Chinese companies

The two Chinese firms in question are Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ICMR said that RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test “is the best use for diagnosis of Covid-19”. (Bloomberg)

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday issued a revised advisory to state governments regarding Rapid Antibody Blood tests for coronavirus and asked them to stop using kits from two Chinese companies. The two Chinese firms in question are Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ICMR said that RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test “is the best use for diagnosis of Covid-19”. It said the test detects the virus at an early stage.

The ICMR said that it has evaluated the testing kits from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics and found “wide variation” in their sensitivity, “despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes”. It asked for testing kits procured from these Chinese companies to be sent back to the suppliers.

Earlier in the day, the top medical body responded to Congress leader Udit Raj’s tweet over the price of kits for testing the coronavirus disease.



“This is Fake News. Price range approved by ICMR is Rs 740-1150 for RT-PCR and ₹528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at Rs 4500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR or Ms Anu Nagar, JS Health Research(011-23736222),” ICMR tweeted.

The ICMR also tweeted the contact details of its officials, in case, anyone there is ready to supply the kit at a lower price.

Udit Raj had tweeted a screenshot of a tweet on Sunday, which claimed that the Union government granted the tender for coronavirus testing kits to a Gujarat-based company at the price of Rs 4500 per kit when the same was being offered to it by 17 other companies at the price of Rs 500.

