Stranded in Uttarakhand for a month, 1,300 plus Nepalese finally reach home

A total of 1,357 Nepalese citizens, stranded in Uttarakhand’s remote district of Pithoragarh due to the lockdown crossed over to their country on Thursday through two bridges in Dharcula and Badiyakot on the Indo-Nepal border in the district, said officials.

VK Jogdande, district magistrate of Pithoragarh said, “The Nepalese citizen who had been staying in six relief camps set up in Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Baram, Jaimini and Balakon in the district were handed over to Nepalese authorities at the Indo-Nepal border.”

According to the district magistrate, the Nepalese citizens had gathered in the district in the hope of crossing over to their homes in Nepal from March 25 onwards. By then, a lockdown had already come into effect in both India and Nepal to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

AK Shukla, sub-divisional magistrate of Dharchula said that the Nepali citizens started crossing the border around 8 am on Thursday from Dharchula and Baram region.

“They were sent maintaining social distancing and all precautions like medical examination were ensured while crossing over to their country,” said Shukla.

“While they were staying in camps, we arranged for education facilities for their children, ensured they were busy and provided them with entertainment opportunities. They also had the option of doing yoga and physical exercise at the relief camp,” added the sub-divisional magistrate of Dharchula.

Uttarakhand has reported 57 cases of Covid-19 out of which 36 have recovered.