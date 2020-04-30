Sections
Home / India News / Stranded in Uttarakhand for a month, 1,300 plus Nepalese finally reach home

Stranded in Uttarakhand for a month, 1,300 plus Nepalese finally reach home

The Nepalese who were stranded due to the lockdown had been living in six relief camps.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:39 IST

By BD Kasniyal, Hindustan Times Pithoragarh

A Nepalese man crosses a bridge in Dharchula in Uttarakhand to enter Nepal on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

A total of 1,357 Nepalese citizens, stranded in Uttarakhand’s remote district of Pithoragarh due to the lockdown crossed over to their country on Thursday through two bridges in Dharcula and Badiyakot on the Indo-Nepal border in the district, said officials.

VK Jogdande, district magistrate of Pithoragarh said, “The Nepalese citizen who had been staying in six relief camps set up in Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Baram, Jaimini and Balakon in the district were handed over to Nepalese authorities at the Indo-Nepal border.”

According to the district magistrate, the Nepalese citizens had gathered in the district in the hope of crossing over to their homes in Nepal from March 25 onwards. By then, a lockdown had already come into effect in both India and Nepal to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

AK Shukla, sub-divisional magistrate of Dharchula said that the Nepali citizens started crossing the border around 8 am on Thursday from Dharchula and Baram region.



“They were sent maintaining social distancing and all precautions like medical examination were ensured while crossing over to their country,” said Shukla.

“While they were staying in camps, we arranged for education facilities for their children, ensured they were busy and provided them with entertainment opportunities. They also had the option of doing yoga and physical exercise at the relief camp,” added the sub-divisional magistrate of Dharchula.

Uttarakhand has reported 57 cases of Covid-19 out of which 36 have recovered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Apr 30, 2020 16:38 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Mumbra’s Kalsekar Hospital will admit Covid patients
Apr 30, 2020 18:35 IST
Italy PM Conte battles local leaders over Covid-19 lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 18:31 IST
Season’s first cyclonic storm may form over Arabian Sea in couple of days: IMD
Apr 30, 2020 18:37 IST
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
Apr 30, 2020 18:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.