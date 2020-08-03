Sections
Home / India News / Strange why Bihar cops being obstructed in probe into Sushant Singh Rajut’s death: Devendra Fadnavis

Strange why Bihar cops being obstructed in probe into Sushant Singh Rajut’s death: Devendra Fadnavis

A Bihar Police officer who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to supervise the probe being conducted by police team from Patna, was quarantined by BMC authorities for 14 days in the Goregaon suburbs of Mumbai.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has questioned why the Bihar Police is being obstructed in its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT Photo)

Barely a couple of hours after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh backed Mumbai Police saying it was probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death “in a very professional manner”, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said it was strange the Bihar Police was not being allowed to perform their duties.

“It is really very strange that why Maharashtra Government is coming under unnecessary suspicion by not allowing Bihar Police to perform their duties,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.

In another tweet he asked why a Bihar police officer who had flown into Mumbai had to be quarantined.

“A medical team from Kerala visited Mumbai, UP Police came to investigate Vikas Dubey case, a team from Bihar police is already working in Mumbai since 4 days but none of them were quarantined then why only an SP rank officer is treated differently?”



 

Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to supervise the probe being conducted by Bihar Police, was quarantined by BMC authorities for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force guest house in suburban Goregaon.

BMC authorities also stamped his hand showing the quarantine period till August 15.

In another tweet, Fadnavis said this kind of action will cause disbelief among the people over the investigation.

“Instead of solving the mystery of #SushantSinghRajput ‘s death , such behaviour will only result into huge public outcry and disbelief amongst the people about the investigation,” the former CM said.

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra has been demanding that the probe in the case be handed over to the CBI, while the state government has been dismissing the same.

Earlier Monday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said Rajput’s family did not complain about any lapse in the investigation being carried by his force.

Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai last month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Aug 03, 2020 18:24 IST
Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge
Aug 03, 2020 18:24 IST
Start of Tour de France in Denmark moved to 2022
Aug 03, 2020 18:23 IST
Strange why Bihar cops being obstructed in probe into Sushant Singh Rajut’s death: Devendra Fadnavis
Aug 03, 2020 18:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.