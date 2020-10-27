Street vendors need special package, not loan: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said street vendors and small shopkeepers were hit hard during the coronavirus (Covid-19) induced lockdown that ruined their livelihood. (ANI file photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted the Centre over its Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi scheme) by saying that street vendors require a special assistance package and not a loan.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said street vendors and small shopkeepers were hit hard during the coronavirus (Covid-19) induced lockdown that ruined their livelihood.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through video conferencing, distributed loans to nearly 300,000 street vendors under the scheme and also interacted with its beneficiaries. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event.

The PM SVANidhi scheme which is entirely funded by the ministry of housing and urban affairs was launched on June 1, 2020 with an aim to provide credit for working capital to street vendors who have been affected due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

The scheme ensures a working capital loan up to Rs 10,000 for these vendors, incentivizes regular payment and rewards digital transactions- which further open up new opportunities and allow this business sector to flourish in the economy. All street vendors who have been in the business on or before March 24, 2020, are eligible to avail the benefits.

Prime Minister Modi during his virtual addresses lauded the street vendors and said that India moves forward due to their hard work. He added that maximum use of technology has been ensured in this scheme so that vendors do not face any problem.