Home / India News / ‘Strict home isolation for those who get tested for Covid-19’: Karnataka govt

Karnataka is battling a surge in Covid-19 cases and recently overtook Uttar Pradesh as the fifth worst-affected state in the country.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Health workers wearing personal protective equipment suits as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a government hospitall. (ANI)

Keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka government has issued a circular advising strict home isolation/quarantine for people get tested for Covid-19 and are awaiting their test result.

With 38,843 coronavirus cases, Karnataka recently overtook Uttar Pradesh as the fifth worst-affected state in the country. As many as 15,409 patients have recovered from the infection across the state while 684 people have lost their battle with Covid-19.

“Persons who have provided swab samples for Covid-19 testing may be infectious. Hence, as matter of abundant caution, all such persons shall be advised strict isolation/quarantine at home till their lab results are communicated,” the order read.

It further added that strict action will be taken against those who violate the norms.



“Any irresponsible behaviour by the person, like going outdoors, socialising, going to work, etc. will result in spread of infection in the community and consecutively such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” the release stated.

At 22,750, Karnataka’s tally of active Covid-19 cases is more than that of Delhi and Gujarat. Of Karnataka’s total coronavirus cases, Bengaluru has reported over 18,000 infections till date of which over 4,000 patients have recovered and 275 have succumbed to death.

India’s Covid-19 tally on Monday jumped to 878,254, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health. So far, 553,470 people have beaten the disease across India while the death toll stands at 23,174. India stands third on the global Covid-19 tally after the US and Brazil.

