In Defence minister's meet on Ladakh face-off, top military brass told to ensure 'strict vigil' on China

In Defence minister’s meet on Ladakh face-off, top military brass told to ensure ‘strict vigil’ on China

The Armed forces have been given full freedom to deal with any aggressive behaviour by China’s PLA along the LAC.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, India, (AP)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs on the situation in Ladakh.

During the meeting, the top military brass was told to ensure “strict vigil” on Chinese activities around the land border, airspace and in strategic sea lanes, sources said as reported by news agency PTI.

The Armed forces have been given full freedom to deal with any aggressive behaviour by China’s PLA along the LAC, PTI reported citing sources.

 Also read: 'Let's hurt them economically' - General VK Singh on India-China border row



This comes a day after HT reported a significant change in Rules of Engagement (ROE) by the Indian Army following in the backdrop of the Galwan Valley face-off between India and China which killed 20 Indian Army soldiers on June 15.



 

The amendment gives “complete freedom of action” to commanders deployed along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) to “handle situations at the tactical level,” two senior officers said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

“With the changes in the ROE, there’s nothing that limits the ability of Indian commanders to take whatever action they deem necessary on the LAC. ROE have been amended to address the brutal tactics being employed by Chinese troops,” an officer said.

During an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, PM Modi discussed the situation along the India-China border.

The prime minister had said that the armed forces at the LAC border were given “full freedom for taking any appropriate action necessary,” adding that neither the Chinese troops intruded Indian border, nor were any post been taken over by China’s People’s Liberation Army.

