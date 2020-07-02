Sections
Home / India News / Stricter lockdown derails Maharashtra’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ campaign

Stricter lockdown derails Maharashtra’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ campaign

Mumbai: Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again campaign, which had started from June 8 in a bid to revive economic activities amid the raging coronavirus disease...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:12 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Mumbai: Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again campaign, which had started from June 8 in a bid to revive economic activities amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, has been derailed because of the local administrations’ enforcement of stricter lockdown restrictions that are creating confusion among the public.

On Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated during his interaction with the public via a social media platform that though the prevailing lockdown restrictions were extended till July 31, the efforts were on to give more relaxations in a calibrated manner.

Many district administrations and civic authorities have announced the reimposition of a stricter lockdown because of a spike in the Covid-19 positive cases.

Besides Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivili corporations, stricter lockdown norms have also been announced in Nashik, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.



The densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises the urban agglomeration around the city, has reported a spike of Covid-19 positive cases within a week from 1,014,96 to 1,29,088 that works out to 71% of the total viral load of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, a state government official, while requesting anonymity, told HT: “There were plans of allowing more people to operate in red zones and inter-district transport services to function in non-red zones, as per the Mission Begin Again campaign. However, the sudden surge in Covid-19 positive cases has put a spanner in the works. Local authorities have reinforced stricter lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease.”

Earlier, many experts had warned of a spike, if relaxations were not carried out in a calibrated manner.

Dr. Peehu Pardeshi from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) had said, “There have been new spurts because of the relaxations. It has been observed in many other countries. Phase-wise relaxation should be accompanied by stricter monitoring and ensuring social distancing norms. The public also needs to take adequate precautions.”

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded its sharpest single-day jump in Covid-19 positive cases, as it reported 5,537 fresh infections and the overall tally stands at 180,298.

In Mumbai, 1,487 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded, and the city’s total viral load is 79,145.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

It saves lives and is a style statement too. Can you solve this riddle?
Jul 02, 2020 14:20 IST
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Jul 02, 2020 14:19 IST
78% of voters back extending Russian Prez Putin’s rule till 2036: Report
Jul 02, 2020 14:18 IST
NEET, JEE Exams 2020: HRD Ministry forms panel to review situation and advise on conduct of exams
Jul 02, 2020 14:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.