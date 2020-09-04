Strictly adhere to time limit in probes against officials: Shah to MHA depts

New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah has ordered the departments under him to complete departmental enquiries against officers facings allegations of corruption or administrative lapses in prescribed time limits.

A communication, sent to all the divisions and organisations under the ministry of home affairs (MHA), said, “It is observed by the Hon’ble home minister that the prescribed schedule of time limits in conducting investigations and departmental inquiries is not being followed by the departments/divisions as per the instructions issued by Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)”. HT has seen the communication.

According to the guidelines issued by CVC in May 2000 on time limits for departmental inquiries, once a complaint against an officer in any government department is received, a decision on whether it involves a vigilance angle or not has to be taken within a month and the department inquiry should be completed within six months.

The letter sent to all divisions under the MHA and chief vigilance officers (CVOs) of all departments on behalf of Shah says that there should be strict compliance of the guidelines.

The departments which report to the home minister include all central paramilitary forces - Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, National Security Guard (NSG), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Natgrid, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Civil Defence College (NCDC) etc.

The divisions in MHA under Shah’s authority are J&K, Ladakh, left wing extremism (LWE), border management, foreigners’ division, cyber crime, Centre-State division, prisons and others which are crucial in making day-to-day decisions on internal security.

Officials familiar with the development, who didn’t wish to be named, said many inquiries linger on for years without any reasons.

As reported by HT last month, the anti-corruption watchdog – Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) – had also written to all CVOs in all ministries and government departments to complete the disciplinary proceedings against officers facing inquiries for corruption or administrative lapses in time even if they were to conduct the proceedings through video-conferencing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

CVOs posted in every government department are responsible for finalising a disciplinary proceeding against officials indulging in any activity in violation of the norms or forwarding serious corruption complaints to CVC so that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can be requested if required.

The CVC has repeatedly reminded government departments to finish their disciplinary proceedings in time.

A July 2018 letter, written by CVC, to all departments stated that “the unexplained delays lead to Central Administrative Tribunals (CATs) and the high courts quashing the chargesheet(s) on the sole ground that the concerned disciplinary authorities had issued chargesheets to the delinquents (officer under investigation) after very long periods of commission of alleged misconduct etc and also for unexplained delays in conducting disciplinary enquiries”.

“More so, such long delays in finalizing disciplinary matters are not unjust to officials who may be finally exonerated, but helps the guilty to evade punitive action,” CVC had said.