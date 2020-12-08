Sections
Strike over new farm laws across India today

Several states —those governed by political rivals of the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — have backed the bandh and made public their support for peaceful protests against three contentious laws that the farmers are protesting.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 05:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A farmers rests on his tractor parked on a blocked highway during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad. (Reuters Photo)

As law enforcement authorities prepare for a Bharat Bandh called by farmers, the Centre has issued an advisory asking all states and Union Territories to make adequate arrangements so as to prevent any trouble. Several states —those governed by political rivals of the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — have backed the bandh and made public their support for peaceful protests against three contentious laws that the farmers are protesting. On Tuesday, travel may be affected in several parts of the country with a section of cab and taxi unions supporting the bandh. Several traders at mandis, too, have decided to join the agitation.

 

 

