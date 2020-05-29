‘Strived to bring a positive change’: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Ajit Jogi

PM tweeted his condolences to the family of AJit Jogi, who passed away on Friday. (ANI Photo/Representative use)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi’s family on his demise on Friday and remembered him as a man with passion towards public service who strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor.

Ajit Jogi died on Friday afternoon around 3:30 pm at Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur after doctors failed to revive him after a cardiac arrest a few hours earlier.

Ajit Jogi was an IAS officer-turned- politician, who went on to become the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, when the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. He was admitted to the Raipur hospital for the last 20 days since he suffered a heart attack on May 9.

Prime minister Modi said he was saddened by his demise.

“Shri Ajit Jogi Ji was passionate about public service. This passion made him work hard as a bureaucrat and as a political leader. He strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP,” said the tweet from PM’s account.

Chhattisgarh has declared a three-day mourning to show respect to the departed leader, who remained a force in the state politics till his very last day. He was currently representing Marwahi seat as an MLA of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, a party he formed in 2016 after quitting the Congress. His son now heads the party.

His former party president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolences to Jogi’s family.

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ajit Jogi, former Parliamentarian & Chhattisgarh’s first CM. My condolences to his family, friends & followers in this time of grief. May he rest in peace,” read Rahul Gandhi’s tweet.

Several accounts claim that Jogi was first motivated to join politics by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi while he served as a bureaucrat in undivided Madhya Pradesh.

His political career began in 1986 as a member of the Rajya Sabha to which he was elected twice with the backing of Congress veteran Arjun Singh.

Jogi left the Congress on a bitter note in 2016 after he and his son got entangled in a controversy over alleged fixing of the assembly by-election for the Antagarh seat in Kanker district in 2014. Jogi was also said to be miffed with the party brass for attempting to create an alternate leadership in the state.

Jogi was admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital on May 9 after he suffered respiratory and cardiac arrests. Doctors later confirmed that a seed of sweet tamarind had got stuck in his windpipe. He slipped into a coma since then and was put on ventilator support.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolences and said, “I am saddened to hear of demise of senior leader and ex-chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi. I express my condolences on demise of the leader.”

Former MP chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath said, “I heard of demise of Chhattisgarh’s ex-chief minister Ajit Jogi. He was ailing for quite some time. I express my condolences on his demise.”