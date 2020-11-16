Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Strong political will, more public participation needed to enact firecracker ban

Strong political will, more public participation needed to enact firecracker ban

While some sections of the society are offended that fireworks are banned, I believe that it has also been particularly poorly handled by state governments.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 07:29 IST

By Bharati Chaturvedi,

People burning firecrackers on Diwali in Pandav Nagar in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

As a child, I was terrified of Holi, because people would rub our faces with car grease and toxic dyes. Today, we enjoy a greener Holi. We use colours mostly from natural sources. Even Holika Dahan stands reduced. Even in smaller towns, there is a shift. Bigger than Holi is how we celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami. Almost nobody spends hours making sweets at home from lauki and makhana. Those hours of preparation are over. Infact, people- including me --don’t even eat that kind of sugar--it is unhealthy.

So, what is it about Diwali celebrations that cannot be changed? If we don’t let our family and friends stain our faces with toxic pink dye anymore, why do we let anyone burn fireworks that scar our lungs and heart? Isn’t it the puja and the lights that are the heart of the festivities, not the fireworks?

While some sections of the society are offended that fireworks are banned, I believe that it has also been particularly poorly handled by state governments. They could have banned fireworks at the start of the year and implemented the ban by intense public discussions, strict vigilance on trade. Traders might not have invested in the crackers, and eventually, the firecrackers won’t have been available in the market .

Every state government must build consensus with influencers and religious bodies, and put in a tough ban several months ahead the coming year, so everyone can enjoy Diwali without either fireworks or feeling deprived.

Keeping citizens safe is the fundamental role of any government.

(The writer is Founder and Director Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Nov 16, 2020 07:51 IST
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US
Nov 16, 2020 06:50 IST
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK
Nov 16, 2020 07:33 IST
Covid-19 spike in Capital may hit Winter Session
Nov 16, 2020 03:38 IST

latest news

Cases filed by people show ‘unconstitutionality’ of election: Donald Trump
Nov 16, 2020 07:50 IST
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Nov 16, 2020 07:51 IST
Will Williamson be released by SRH before IPL 2021? Warner gives an update
Nov 16, 2020 07:47 IST
North Korea’s Kim orders tightening of anti-coronavirus measures: Report
Nov 16, 2020 07:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.