Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Student goes back on rape charge in court

Student goes back on rape charge in court

The LLM student categorically denied that she had levelled any allegation against the former Union minister as the prosecution had charged.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 05:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest by a special team of Uttar Pradesh police, in Shahjahanpur. (PTI)

The woman law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexually exploiting her disowned statement before a special MP-MLA court in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The LLM student categorically denied that she had levelled any allegation against the former Union minister as the prosecution had charged.

Angered at this, the prosecution immediately moved an application under Section 340 of the CrPC, seeking action against her for perjury.

Judge P K Rai directed his office to register the application and asked the prosecution to furnish a copy of the application to the victim and the accused.



The court fixed October 15 for hearing on the application.

The Allahabad High Court in February this year granted bail to Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied.

He was lodged in the jail following a case filed against him by the law student and was arrested in September last year.

The case was registered under Section 376-C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one’s position by a person in authority to “induce or seduce” a woman under his charge to have “sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape”.

Chinmayanand (72) also faced charges under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Nearly 1 in 5 comorbid patient dies, says govt data
Oct 14, 2020 04:56 IST
60 per cent of rural India can’t afford nutritious diets
Oct 14, 2020 04:20 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 14, 2020 04:56 IST
AQI enters red zone, all eyes on farm fires
Oct 14, 2020 04:56 IST

latest news

Amy Coney Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing
Oct 14, 2020 06:10 IST
US elections 2020: Republicans weaponize Russia probe to hurt Biden-Harris’ chances
Oct 14, 2020 06:06 IST
Wildfire threat intensifying across California, say officials
Oct 14, 2020 06:05 IST
EPFO to sell ₹9,000 crore ETFS to meet fund shortfall
Oct 14, 2020 06:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.