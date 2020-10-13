Students who missed JEE due to Covid-19 to get a chance in 2021

Sections
To address the concerns of JEE candidates who failed to appear in the exam after registering for it, they will be allowed to take JEE (Advanced) in 2021 without having to take and pass JEE (Main), IIT-Delhi said in a statement.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 03:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Advanced aspirants get their documents checked while entering an examination centre at Mundka in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Students who failed to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), JEE (Advanced), for admission to top engineering schools this year because of Covid-19 restrictions will be allowed to take the exam directly next year without having to pass the qualifying test, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) decided on Tuesday.

The board took the decision at an emergency meeting held virtually. To address the concerns of JEE candidates who failed to appear in the exam after registering for it, they will be allowed to take JEE (Advanced) in 2021 without having to take and pass JEE (Main), IIT-Delhi said in a statement.

Around 9, 000 students who had registered for JEE (Advanced), but did not appear for it will benefit from the decision, a one-time measure.

This relaxation of existing eligibility criteria will be in addition to a proportionate relaxation of the age bar.



The JAB decided that these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2021 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2021.

On October 5, the results of the JEE (Advanced) were declared.

A total 150,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2020. Of these. 43,204 candidates qualified.

