Home / India News / Cop arrives late at airport, slaps airline staff for not issuing boarding pass

Cop arrives late at airport, slaps airline staff for not issuing boarding pass

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 07:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Ahmedabad

Workers walk outside the departure gate of Sardar Patel International Airport, during the fourth phase of Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Ahmedabad on May 24, 2020. (PTI File Photo )

A sub-inspector rank officer has allegedly slapped SpiceJet airline staff for not allowing him to board the plane because he reported late at the airport, officials said on Tuesday.

“On November 17, three passengers including sub-inspector from Gujarat Police arrived at the airport. They had booked tickets in SpiceJet SG-8194 for Delhi but they reported at the counter late and started arguing with the airline staff at the ticket counter over boarding passes but airline staff denied issuing boarding passes due to the delay,” airport officials told ANI here.

The officials said that after a heated argument, the sub-inspector slapped the airline staff for refusing to issue boarding passes over the delay.

A scuffle broke out between the passengers and airline staff creating panic at the airport, after which airport security, CISF, was called for controlling the situation and the passengers, as well as the airline staff, were handed over to local police for further course of action.

Sources said that the passengers and airline staff have reached a mutual understanding and withdrawn the complaint against passengers including the sub-inspector.

However, the passengers including the sub-inspector were not allowed to board the flight. (ANI)

