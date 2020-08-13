Subjected to cruelty, 30 cows and calves found dead in two different incidents

As many as 30 cows and calves allegedly subjected to cruelty were found dead at two different places in the past 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, said police.

Around 24 cows and calves were being carried in a container truck on a national highway when it was intercepted at Hoshangabad, 70 kilometres south of Bhopal, on Tuesday night. In the other incident, six cows, locked in a room for more than 3 days, were found dead in a village in Shivpuri district, 312 kilometres north of Bhopal, on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The container truck was on its way from Nagpur side when it stopped at Sulia fatak in Hoshangabad city on Tuesday night. When some local people saw a huge quantity of urine mixed with cow dung flowing out of the container, they informed the police about the same. When a police team reached there, the truck driver fled leaving behind the truck, according to the police.

The police team found two registration numbers fixed on the truck- one in the front and the other on the rear side belonging to Haryana and Maharashtra. The police personnel opened the container to find that there were at least 63 cows and calves divided in two compartments of the container. Twenty four of the cows and calves were found dead while the remaining were rescued and were sent to the local Krishi Upaj Mandi.

Hoshangabad city police station in-charge SS Chouhan said, “An FIR under MP Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been lodged against unidentified persons. The truck has two registration numbers plates. We are also looking into this. An investigation is going on.”

In Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, another case was registered under these two laws against seven residents of Gochoni village when six cows were found dead, locked in a room in an abandoned building at the village on Tuesday evening. The cows died of suffocation and starvation. The accused include Asharam Lodhi, Brijesh Lodhi, Nathuram Lodhi and four others who are absconding, said the police.

Shivpuri collector Anugraha P ordered an inquiry in the matter.

Shivpuri superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Chandel said, “On late Tuesday evening, a watchman (chowkidar) of Gochoni village informed the police at Himmatpur outpost about a foul smell emanating from a room in an abandoned building in the village. When the police personnel reached the place and broke open the room, as many as 12 cows were found in unconscious state. The room had no ventilation.”

“The police team called a team of veterinary doctors and they informed the team that six cows had died. The remaining six were moved to a veterinary hospital,” he added.

“In the investigation, it was found that the accused had locked the cows on Sunday to protect their crops from the animals. They didn’t even provide any food or water to the cows which resulted in the death of the six cows,” he added.

“The police are investigating the matter and trying to nab the accused,” said the SP.