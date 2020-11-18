Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ attacks religious communities, says Centre

The information and broadcasting ministry has warned Sudarshan TV to be careful in future. (File photo of Prakash Javadekar) (PTI)

The ministry of information and broadcasting has filed an affidavit on Wednesday stating that Sudharshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol — UPSC Jihad’ is against good tastes and decency. It also attacks religious communities and contains defamatory, deliberate and obscene half truths. The ministry has also cautioned the channel that strict penal action would be taken against it if any violation of any programme code is found in future. The ministry said the channel should review the content of the future episodes of the programme ‘Bindas Bol — UPSC Jihad’.

The television channel has so far aired four episodes on September 11, 12, 13 and 14 and there are around six more episodes left to be telecast.

Lawyer Firoz Iqbal Khan filed a petition against the programme in the trailer of which editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke said there will be big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service.

On September 15, the Supreme Court restrained the channel fro airing the remaining episodes.

On September 23, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that it has prima facie found violation of the programme code by Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ show and has issued a notice to the channel.

An inter-ministerial group has viewed all the episodes of the programme and recommended Centre to send a show cause notice to the channel.

Replying to the showcause notice, the channel sent a 950-page justification urging the ministry to protect media freedom. It had also said that regular guests and panelists of the channel were receiving death threats.