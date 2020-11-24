Sections
Home / India News / ‘Sufficient material to proceed against Umar Khalid’: Delhi court after taking cognizance of riots conspiracy chargesheet

‘Sufficient material to proceed against Umar Khalid’: Delhi court after taking cognizance of riots conspiracy chargesheet

After considering the chargesheet, the said that there is sufficient material to proceed against Khalid, Imam and Faizan Khan for offences under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi, India - March 3, 2020: Former JNU student Umar Khalid addresses the audience during ‘Young India March,’ a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent communal violence in the national capital, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

A Delhi court on Tuesday accepted the fresh supplementary chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Umar Khalid and research scholar Sharjeel Imam in a conspiracy case in connection with the Northeast Delhi violence.

After considering the chargesheet, the said that there is sufficient material to proceed against Khalid, Imam and Faizan Khan for offences under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). They werre booked under the provisions of the stringent law by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The police had on Sunday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Khalid and Imam pertaining to a larger conspiracy behind the violence that took place in areas of Northeast of Delhi between February 24 and 26. Both have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

According to the police, the present case pertains to a multi-layered conspiracy and pre-planned riots in Delhi. Police have submitted that on March 6, specific information was received in the Crime Branch that the communal riots from February 24 to 26 in Delhi were pre-planned and the same was hatched by Khalid and his associates.

More than 750 cases were registered over the Northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

