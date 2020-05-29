Sun Pharma to conduct clinical trial of pancreatitis drug in Covid-19 patients

Sections
Updated: May 29, 2020 15:48 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday that it received Indian regulatory approval to start clinical trials of pancreatitis drug nafamostat mesilate in COVID-19 patients.

“Nafamostat (has been) identified as a potential candidate for COVID-19 patients by scientists at University of Tokyo and Leibniz Institute for Primate Research, Germany,” the company said in a statement https://reut.rs/2BdSD4o.

The University of Tokyo had announced plans for a trial of nafamostat and camostat mesilate, a related drug, starting as early as April 2020.

