Sunburn co-promoter arrested for helping organise rave party in Goa

Shailesh Shetty is the co-promoter of Sunburn, the biggest dance music festival that returned to Goa last year with the ‘Sunburn Klassique’ avatar in December.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:17 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

The crime branch of the Goa police had arrested 23 people and seized drugs worth Rs 9 lakh from a villa where the rave party was hosted. (Representative image (unsplash))

The Goa Police on Tuesday arrested one Shailesh Shetty who allegedly helped organize the ‘underground’ rave party that was held in a villa at Vagator on Saturday night.

The crime branch of the police which had raided the villa had arrested 23 people and seized drugs worth Rs nine lakh.

Shetty, who was earlier called for questioning by the crime branch, was placed under arrest. He is also the co-promoter of Sunburn, the biggest dance music festival that returned to Goa last year with the ‘Sunburn Klassique’ avatar in December.

Among those arrested at the party was Kapil Jhaveri, a Bollywood actor who the police say is the main accused in the case as he had organized the party.



A few foreigners were also among the arrested. The seized drugs included cocaine, MDMA, charas, etc.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday clarified that a photograph circulating on social media of him being greeted by Jhaveri was only a courtesy visit.

“The picture may have been of a courtesy call last year by Kapil Jhaveri after the Chief Minister had taken over. A large number of persons had called on the CM then,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

It said the government has a zero tolerance to drug trafficking.

“The chief minister in a tweet had complimented the police for their swift action in cracking down on this illicit drug trafficking. The action of the Goa Police is a manifestation of the Government’s resolve to end the menace of drug trafficking in the state,” the statement said.

The state government is also collaborating with Sunburn to raise funds for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

