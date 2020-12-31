Suneet Sharma is the new chairman and CEO of the Railway Board

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Suneet Sharma as the new chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. The extended one-year tenure of Sharma’s predecessor, Vinod Kumar Yadav, who also became the restructured Board’s first CEO, ended on December 31.

Sharma is a Special Class Railway Apprentice Officer of the 1978 batch. He has earlier served as the general manager of Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, and divisional railway manager, Pune, Central Railway, etc.