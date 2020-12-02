Sections
Sunny Deol tests Covid-19 positive, says Himachal Pradesh health secretary

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 08:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Shimla

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19 (PTI)

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday.

Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his Covid-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district. PTI CORR DJI NSD

