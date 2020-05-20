Super cyclone Amphan expected to cause damage to these districts in Bengal and Odisha: Here are the details

A woman dries clay demon masks on a roadside as dark clouds gather over the city ahead of landfall by Cyclone Amphan on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (PTI)

Super cyclone Amphan will hit the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast and is likely to make landfall near Sunderbands today evening. According to the India Meteorological Department, Amphan was about 120-kilometre east-southeast of Paradip, Odisha at 8:30 am today. The IMD has stated that Amphan’s landfall process will commence from today afternoon.

It will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans today.

According to the IMD, Amphan is expected to cause considerable damage to districts in Odisha and West Bengal upon landfall.

Here’s a list of districts that will be affected by cyclone Amphan:

West Bengal

In West Bengal, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli and Kolkata are expected to witness some damage due to cyclone Amphan.

Damage expected

According to the IMD, extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses (non-cemented, un-bricked) is expected in these areas. Badly managed, old pucca houses may also bear some damage. The residents in these areas have been warned of a potential threat from flying objects.

Disruption of road/rail links is likely. Extensive damage to standing crops, plantation, orchards is expected, the IMD said in its bulletin today morning.

The weather department has also cautioned against blowing down of palm and coconut trees, uprooting of large bushy trees.

“Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings,” the IMD warned.

Odisha

Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jhajpur, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara are the districts that are expected to bear the brunt of cyclon Amphan.

Damage expected

In Odisha, the IMD has anticipated total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses. Power and communication poles could be bent or uprooted. Major damage to kutcha and pucca roads is predicted and minor disruption to overhead powerlines.

Widespread damage to standing crops, orchards is expected. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango trees.

After landfall

It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh after making landfall today evening.

“Amphan is likely to maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm till the morning of May 21,” the weather department said in its bulletin. Thereafter, Amphan will weaken into a Deep Depression over Bangladesh, the IMD stated.