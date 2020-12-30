Sections
Home / India News / 'Support historic movement': AAP leader Raghav Chadha sets up free WiFi at Singhu border for farmers

‘Support historic movement’: AAP leader Raghav Chadha sets up free WiFi at Singhu border for farmers

The party has also stated that not only are they ready to install as many WiFi hotspots as required by the farmers, but if similar demands arise from Tikri and other borders, they will install free WiFi hotspots there as well.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

After setting up the WiFi at the protest site, Chadha said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has always maintained that we must fight for the farmers till our last breath. We must support them in their historic movement.” (HT Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday set up free WiFi hotspots at the Singhu border to aid the protesting farmers who have been camping there for more than a month protesting the three contentious farm laws.

The decision was taken by “farmers’ sevadar Arvind Kejriwal”, Chadha had said on Tuesday when the party announced the move.

After setting up the WiFi at the protest site, Chadha said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has always maintained that we must fight for the farmers till our last breath. We must support them in their historic movement.”

The AAP leader added that they had reached out to the farmers for feedback on areas at Singhu with poor mobile reception. “Based on their inputs, CM Arvind Kejriwal has installed WiFi hotspots. Each hotspot will cover an area of over 31,000 sq mt,” Chadha said.



“We want the farmers to stay in touch with their family. We have identified a few spots to install the WiFi hotspots. This is an initiative of (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal and the party,” Chadha said.

The move by AAP to aid the farmers comes as Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, and Som Prakash began the sixth round of talks with 40 farmer leaders on Wednesday amid their protests against the three agricultural laws.

