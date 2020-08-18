Sections
Home / India News / Supreme Court admits plea on MP Congress MLAs who defected

Supreme Court admits plea on MP Congress MLAs who defected

The petition also complained against the assembly speaker for facilitating the MLAs to continue as ministers by delaying a decision on the disqualification petitions against 22 Congress MLAs, including the 12, pending since March 12.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:57 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of the Supreme Court (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo )

The Supreme Court on Monday admitted a PIL by a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA demanding that 12 defected Congress MLAs be restricted from continuing as ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led government in the state.

The petition also complained against the assembly speaker for facilitating the MLAs to continue as ministers by delaying a decision on the disqualification petitions against 22 Congress MLAs, including the 12, pending since March 12. These 22 Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP, led to the downfall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde issued a notice on the PIL filed by Jabalpur North MLA Vinay Saxena, and sought responses from the speaker and Vidhan Sabha through its Principal Secretary by September 21. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha, representing petitioners, said that the Speaker is bound by a recent decision of the apex court to decide disqualification petitions expeditiously.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai’s private hospitals seeing rise: Civic body
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Delhiwale: Strolling in CP during the new normal
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Central body sees no locust threat in Punjab, Haryana
Aug 18, 2020 01:23 IST
Chhattisgarh journalist booked for Facebook post saying tribals killing each other
Aug 18, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.