Home / India News / Supreme Court allows another month to Centre to give permanent commission to women army officers

Supreme Court allows another month to Centre to give permanent commission to women army officers

The Supreme Court had in February said women should be considered for command roles and that all women officers are entitled to permanent commission.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All women contingent of Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo )

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a month more to the Centre to implement its February verdict on giving all serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers permanent commission in the Indian Army, news agency PTI reported.

According to the news agency, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that the Centre will have to comply with all its directions given in its verdict.

The top court’s direction came after the Centre filed an application seeking six months’ time for the implementation of the order citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court had in February said women should be considered for command roles and that all women officers are entitled to permanent commission.



In its landmark judgment, the top court had asked the army to give them permanent commission within three months.

It had while upholding a 2010 Delhi high court verdict ruled that women officers who joined the army through SSC are entitled to permanent commission even if they have more than 14 years of service.

A permanent commission allows officers to serve in the army till they retire, unlike the SSC, which is for a specific period of 10 or 14 years.

