Supreme Court asks Allahabad high court to monitor Hathras case investigation

Supreme Court asks Allahabad high court to monitor Hathras case investigation

As the high court is already examining a suo moto proceeding, the Supreme Court bench felt it appropriate to entrust the court with the responsibility of monitoring the investigation.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Allahabad high court will monitor Hathras gang-rape investigation, the Supreme Court has said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has ordered the Allahabad high court to monitor the ongoing investigation into the Hathras gang-rape case. The order came on a PIL filed by social activist Satyama Dubey demanding a court-monitored probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year Dalit woman, who died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

All aspects of the investigation will be examined by the Allahabad high court, the apex court has said. At present, the case rests with the Central Bureau of Investigaion (CBI), which may approach the high court with its investigation status report.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde felt it appropriate that the high court should monitor the case, considering the fact that the court is already examining a suo moto proceeding on the “hurried cremation” of the victim.

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas which also sought a transfer of the trial from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi as several lawyers, including lawyer-activist Indira Jaising, expressed their apprehension that a fair probe was not possible in Uttar Pradesh.

On the question of transferring trial from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, there has been no ruling as the investigation is still going on.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad high court expressed dismay over reports describing how the victim was cremated in a hurried way allegedly without the consent of the family members. It took suo moto cognisance of the case and summoned top government and police officers of Uttar Pradesh. It has also heard the family members of the victim.

