Supreme Court directs Centre to make new appointments in AFT in one month

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Central government for not making timely appointments of judicial members in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) and directed it to do the same within a period of one month.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde also said that the court is inclined to extend by 3 months the tenure of officers retiring on July 22 and 23.

“We will extend the tenure. In the meantime, Union can make regular appointments,” CJI Bobde said directing the Central government to make appointments in one month.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Union of India, suggested giving a time of three weeks to consider names for appointments and said that there will be a huge vacuum in the tribunal as officers are retiring on July 22 and 23.

Pulling up the Attorney General, the CJI said, “When we enabled you to make appointments, you haven’t done anything. Why must we give you directions every time?”

Venugopal, responding to the apex court, said that the same could not be done due to certain difficulties. (ANI)