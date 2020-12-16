Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Supreme Court dismisses plea on Allahabad HC order over religious conversions for marriages

Supreme Court dismisses plea on Allahabad HC order over religious conversions for marriages

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde while dismissing the plea said, “We see no reason to interfere (with Allahabad High Court order), dismiss.”

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

The PIL said if the court does not allow a person to freely choose his religion, it amounts to a violation of his or her fundamental right as guaranteed under the Constitution of India. (File photo)

Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to set aside an Allahabad High Court order, which held that conversions just for the sake of marriage are invalid.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde while dismissing the plea said, “We see no reason to interfere (with Allahabad High Court order), dismiss.”

The PIL said if the court does not allow a person to freely choose his religion, it amounts to a violation of his or her fundamental right as guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

It also sought direction for providing immediate police protection to the couple whose petition was dismissed by the high court.

The plea was filed by advocate Aldanish Rein against the High Court order declining to provide police protection to the married couple where a Muslim woman converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu man.

The High Court had on September 23 dismissed the plea by the couple seeking direction to police and the woman’s father not to disturb their marriage and had said conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cabinet decides on spectrum allocation, sugar export subsidy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘We don’t do fake Covid-19 tests like you,’ Kejriwal hits out at Yogi
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Sensex surges 403 points to hit fresh closing high of 46,666
Sisodia accepts UP minister’s ‘challenge’ to debate on govt schools
by PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Kerala civic body election: LDF ahead with 520 seats
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Jharkhand proposes Rs1 lakh compensation for casualty in road accident
by Sanjoy Dey
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.