Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Supreme Court extends Rajiv Gandhi case convict AG Perarivalan’s parole by a week

Supreme Court extends Rajiv Gandhi case convict AG Perarivalan’s parole by a week

A three- judge bench headed by Justice LN Rao granted the parole to the convict on November 23 for a medical check-up.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 12:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Perarivalan, convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday extended by a week the parole granted to AG Perarivalan, convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and made it clear that no further extension will be given.

A three- judge bench headed by Justice LN Rao granted the parole to the convict on November 23 for a medical check-up.

Perarivalan is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farm unions urge PM to avoid ‘confrontation’
Nov 27, 2020 12:21 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Nov 27, 2020 11:59 IST
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Uddhav Thackeray’s veiled warning to Opposition
Nov 27, 2020 12:22 IST

latest news

Swedes lose faith in ‘herd immunity’ strategy with coronavirus rampant
Nov 27, 2020 12:27 IST
SC extends Rajiv Gandhi case convict AG Perarivalan’s parole by a week
Nov 27, 2020 12:27 IST
Travel agents’ apex body directs members to refund airfares for flights booked during lockdown
Nov 27, 2020 12:26 IST
Kangana reacts to HC’s decision in her favour in case against BMC
Nov 27, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.