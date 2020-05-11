Sections
Home / India News / Supreme Court forms 3-member team to look into J&K 4G mobile internet case

Supreme Court forms 3-member team to look into J&K 4G mobile internet case

Secretary of Union home ministry, chief secretary of J&K and secretary of ministry of communication will make up the three-member team.

Updated: May 11, 2020 12:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The petitioners have argued that 4G speed was essential for healthcare, education, trade and business in the union territory during this hour of crisis due to coronavirus. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a three-member committee to look into demand for allowing 4G mobile internet in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

There is a nationwide shutdown in place till May 17 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Secretary of Union home ministry, chief secretary of J&K and secretary of ministry of communication will make up the three-member team.

The petitioners have argued that 4G speed was essential for healthcare, education, trade and business in the union territory during this hour of crisis due to coronavirus.



Officials in Jammu and Kashmir contend that restoration of 4G services could give rise to anti-national activities and militancy.

Responding to the petition for restoration of 4G services, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, on April 30, told the top court that right to access the internet is not a fundamental right and the degree of access for exercising free speech or for carrying on any trade or business can be curtailed.

In a judgment passed on January 10, the apex court had held that access to information and the freedom of trade and commerce via the internet are fundamental rights under the Constitution of India. It had, therefore, ordered the central government and J&K administration to periodically review the orders restricting Internet services in J&K

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
May 11, 2020 12:04 IST
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
May 11, 2020 12:41 IST
PM Modi to discuss lockdown exit plan with CMs at today’s meet
May 11, 2020 08:40 IST
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
May 11, 2020 11:44 IST

latest news

CAPF (ACs) Exam 2018: UPSC recommends 50 names to fill remaining posts from reserve list
May 11, 2020 13:17 IST
Realme launches budget gaming smartphones under the Narzo series
May 11, 2020 13:17 IST
Train ticket booking opens, cheaper gold bond: 4 things launched on May 11
May 11, 2020 13:12 IST
Was special to get my Test cap from MS Dhoni: KL Rahul
May 11, 2020 13:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.