Sections
Home / India News / Supreme Court grants Prashant Bhushan relief from arrest for Ramayana post

Supreme Court grants Prashant Bhushan relief from arrest for Ramayana post

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna was critical of Prashant Bhushan’s comment. “Anybody can watch anything on TV.

Updated: May 02, 2020 01:43 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prashant Bhushan said he was replying to minister Prakash Javadekar’s tweet that he was watching Ramayana. (Hindustan Times)

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to lawyer and civil rights activist Prashant Bhushan in a case registered against him in Gujarat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

A retired soldier in Rajkot lodged a criminal case against Bhushan on April 12 over his tweet on March 28 which said: “As crores starve and walk hundreds of miles home due to the lockdown, our heartless ministers celebrate consuming and feeding the opium of Ramayana & Mahabharata to the people.” He was referring to a Union minister’s tweet that he was enjoying Ramayana and Mahabharata since the lockdown was imposed.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna was critical of Prashant Bhushan’s comment. “Anybody can watch anything on TV. How can you say people cannot watch this or that?” It ordered the Gujarat police against any coercive action till the next date of hearing. It listed the matter after two weeks.

Prashant Bhushan said he was replying to minister Prakash Javadekar’s tweet that he was watching Ramayana. He said he borrowed the word “opium” from the “oft quoted expression of Karl Marx that religion is the opium of the masses”.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Graded easing of curbs over 2 weeks
May 02, 2020 02:30 IST
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQs
May 02, 2020 02:31 IST
In highest single-day spike, India records 2,364 Covid-19 cases
May 01, 2020 23:57 IST
Central Vista project: Environment ministry clears way for new Parliament building
May 01, 2020 23:59 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 02, 2020 02:29 IST
Day after biggest single day spike, Ludhiana sees 22 fresh cases
May 02, 2020 02:23 IST
China is testing new digital currency
May 02, 2020 02:11 IST
Venture out only if absolutely necessary, Ludhiana police chief to residents
May 02, 2020 02:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.