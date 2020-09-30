Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Supreme Court, hearing plea seeking postponement of civil services exam, asks petitioners to be polite and persuasive if they expect relief from UPSC

Supreme Court, hearing plea seeking postponement of civil services exam, asks petitioners to be polite and persuasive if they expect relief from UPSC

The petitioners argued that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is unprecedented and extraordinary situation as they pleaded that the exams should be deferred.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Supreme Court, hearing plea seeking postponement of civil services exam, asks petitioners to be polite and persuasive if they expect relief from UPSC. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the petitioners seeking postponement of civil services examination to be “polite and persuasive” if they expect relief from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The comments were made by the Supreme Court bench after the lawyers of the petitioners said that the UPSC is “bent upon to hold exams.

“They are duty bound to hold exam. You have to be polite and persuasive if you expect some relief from UPSC,” the court said.

The petitioners argued that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is unprecedented and extraordinary situation as they pleaded that the exams should be deferred.



The court then said that the UPSC has asked the state authorities to arrage for the transport of candidates.

The UPSC has already told the top court that it has incurred expenses of over Rs 50 crore for conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 scheduled for October 4.

In an affidavit filed on Tuesday, the commission said that any further delay would result in a huge loss to the public exchequer.

Several exams conducted by the Commission have already been postponed, but the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (CSP) 2020 was crucial to fill up vacant posts in government services, the Commission stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri Masjid demolition case LIVE: LK Advani, MM Joshi, 30 others acquitted
Sep 30, 2020 12:44 IST
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Sep 30, 2020 11:39 IST
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Sep 30, 2020 11:38 IST
‘Babri demolition was spontaneous, not pre-planned’: CBI court acquits all 32 accused
Sep 30, 2020 12:35 IST

latest news

Biden seen as winner of chaotic first US presidential debate
Sep 30, 2020 12:42 IST
IPL 2020: KKR’s Predicted XI vs RR
Sep 30, 2020 12:35 IST
Mumbai police summons Anurag Kashyap to record statement in alleged sexual assault case
Sep 30, 2020 12:33 IST
Teejay Sidhu opens on being called ‘too skinny’ while being pregnant
Sep 30, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.