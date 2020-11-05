Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Supreme Court lays down maintenance rules

Supreme Court lays down maintenance rules

A bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and R Subhash Reddy said directions are required to be passed to overcome the issue of overlapping jurisdiction and avoid conflicting orders.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 05:53 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court in a judgment on Wednesday ruled that wives and minor children will now be able to receive maintenance from the date of filing an application for maintenance, ensuring uniformity of grant of maintenance available under various legislations as well as filling a lacunae that existed in the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) as well as Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act (HAMA) which did not specify when maintenance order would be enforceable.

A bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and R Subhash Reddy said directions are required to be passed to overcome the issue of overlapping jurisdiction and avoid conflicting orders.

The need for uniformity in this aspect was noted by the SC to help serve the interests of women fighting protracted legal battles for divorce, custody and maintenance with no financial means to secure their litigation expenses.

To ensure such a situation does not play to the disadvantage of women, the bench said, “Financial constraints of a dependant spouse hampers their capacity to be effectively represented before the Court. In order to prevent a dependant from being reduced to destitution, it is necessary that maintenance is awarded from the date on which the application for maintenance is filed before the concerned Court.”

The Court directed a copy of its judgment to be communicated to all High Courts and District Courts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Nov 05, 2020 06:33 IST
No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul
Nov 05, 2020 05:36 IST
US polls: Trump launches legal onslaught over battleground-state votes
Nov 05, 2020 06:24 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Nitish Kumar faces tough fight for 7th term
Nov 05, 2020 05:13 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: Indian origin candidates loose Senate races in Maine and New Jersey
Nov 05, 2020 06:30 IST
Services sector expands for the first time since Covid-19 hit
Nov 05, 2020 06:26 IST
Ram Mandir Trust invites architectural designing ideas from professionals
Nov 05, 2020 06:20 IST
US Election 2020: Indian American doctor maintains narrow lead in key Congressional race in Arizona
Nov 05, 2020 06:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.