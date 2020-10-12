Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Supreme Court notice to Centre on pleas against farm laws

Supreme Court notice to Centre on pleas against farm laws

The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Supreme Court (File photo for representation)

The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the central government and sought its reply within four weeks.

The three laws -- Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, was hearing pleas filed by Rashtriya Janta Dal lawmaker from Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha; Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, TN Prathapan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi Siva, and a petition filed by Rakesh Vaishnav.

The petitions alleged that the three farm laws passed by Parliament would dismantle the Agricultural Produce Market Committees system intended to ensure fair prices for farm products.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 16:09 IST
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Oct 12, 2020 16:56 IST
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
Oct 12, 2020 17:29 IST
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Oct 12, 2020 17:20 IST

latest news

3 arrested preparing for dacoity on highway
Oct 12, 2020 17:38 IST
‘This came as a surprise’: KKR on Narine’s action being reported
Oct 12, 2020 17:39 IST
Supreme Court notice to Centre on pleas against farm laws
Oct 12, 2020 17:37 IST
IGNOU to organise 2-day seminar on ‘Innovations in ODL for Quality Education’ from Oct 14
Oct 12, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.