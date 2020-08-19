Sections
Home / India News / Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

CBI would be competent to probe any fresh case filed in this regard, the apex court said.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case from Patna to Mumbai. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The court said that said Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing into the Patna FIR.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy pronounced the judgement.

The bench held that the contents as disclosed by the FIR registered in Patna indicate that even Mumbai Police has jurisdiction.

The apex court had reserved its judgement on Chakraborty’s petition after a hearing on August 11.



In her petition, Chakraborty said that the Bihar Police have no jurisdiction in the case and that the actor’s death was being used for political gains ahead of elections in the state. Heightened media attention and sensationalising of the case is another ground on which Chakraborty has sought the transfer of the case to Mumbai.

Based on Rajput’s father KK Singh’s complaint that Rhea Chakraborty was responsible for abetment of his son’s suicide, Patna Police registered an FIR on July 25.

Singh also alleged that Chakraborty illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from Rajput’s bank account. However, the actor has denied all allegations and maintained that she will cooperate with an investigation launched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Meanwhile, Singh was quizzed by the ED on his son’s finances on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also registered a case against Chakraborty and three members of her family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

