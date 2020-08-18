Sections
Home / India News / Supreme Court recommends 11 names for Kerala, Gujarat, Allahabad HCs

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 03:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People undergo thermal screening outside Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj. (PTI File Photo )

The Supreme Court collegium recently recommended the appointment of 11 new judges to three high courts.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the collegium on August 14. The central government will now have to clear the eleven recommendations.

While three names were recommended for the Gujarat high court, four names each were recommended for appointment to Allahabad and Kerala high courts.

Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand and Saroj Yadav have been recommended for appointment to the Allahabad high court, which is currently functioning with 99 judges even though its sanctioned strength is 161.



For the Kerala high court, Murali Purushothaman, Ziyad Rahman AA, Karunakaran Babu and Dr. Kauser Edappagath have been recommended.

The three names recommended for elevation to the Gujarat HC are Vaibhavi Devang Nanavati, Nirzarkumar Sushilkumar Desai and Nikhil Shreedharan Kariel. All three are lawyers. There are only 27 judges at the Gujarat HC which has a sanctioned strength of 52.

