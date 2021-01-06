Supreme Court refuses to stay ‘love jihad’ laws in UP, Uttarakhand; issues notice

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay laws enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to punish marriages based on religious conversion. It, however, issued notices to the two state governments on petitions challenging the love jihad ordinance in Uttar Pradesh and Freedom of Religion Act, 2018 in Uttarakhand.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde also issued a notice to the Centre on the petitions filed by advocate Vishal Thakre and Teesta Setalvad’s NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace. The petitioners have argued that the laws were being misused to harass individuals indulging in interfaith marriages.

The first PIL filed by advocates Vishal Thakre and Abhay Singh Yadav and law researcher Pranvesh, based in Allahabad, said, “The Ordinance passed by the State of Uttar Pradesh and law passed by Uttarakhand are against the public policy and society at large and violates basic structure of the Constitution,” It pointed out that a similar legislation is being contemplated Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Assam.