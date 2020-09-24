Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and UPSC on plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponement of exam

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and UPSC on plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponement of exam

Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Centre and UPSC on a petition filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponemnt of exam in the wake of coronavirus...

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(File photo for representation)

Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Centre and UPSC on a petition filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponemnt of exam in the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The apex court will hear the matter on September 28, according to ANI.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Sep 24, 2020 12:30 IST
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 14:47 IST
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
Sep 24, 2020 15:45 IST
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Sep 24, 2020 15:07 IST

latest news

SC notice to UPSC, Centre on plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams
Sep 24, 2020 15:44 IST
Cat’s reaction to being scratched is making people wonder if it’s broken
Sep 24, 2020 15:39 IST
California sets goal to ban sale of new petrol-powered passenger vehicles
Sep 24, 2020 15:40 IST
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
Sep 24, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.