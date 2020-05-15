Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order setting aside election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama currently holds charge of the education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government. (Twitter/Bhupendrasinh Chudasama)

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order by the Gujarat High Court, setting aside the election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

A bench headed by Justice MM Shantanagouder issued notice to the Election Commission and the rival Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod on the appeal filed by Chudasama against the high court order of May 12.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and NK Kaul represented Chudasama while the rival Congress candidate was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Chudasama won from Dholka assembly constituency in the election held on December 14, 2017.

In his election petition, Rathod alleged that Chudasama indulged in “corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission, at various stages of the election process, more particularly at the time of counting of votes”.

