Sections
Home / India News / Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order setting aside election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order setting aside election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Chudasama won from Dholka assembly constituency in the election held on December 14, 2017.

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:06 IST

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama currently holds charge of the education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government. (Twitter/Bhupendrasinh Chudasama)

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order by the Gujarat High Court, setting aside the election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

A bench headed by Justice MM Shantanagouder issued notice to the Election Commission and the rival Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod on the appeal filed by Chudasama against the high court order of May 12.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and NK Kaul represented Chudasama while the rival Congress candidate was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Chudasama won from Dholka assembly constituency in the election held on December 14, 2017.



In his election petition, Rathod alleged that Chudasama indulged in “corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission, at various stages of the election process, more particularly at the time of counting of votes”.

Chudasama currently holds charge of the education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
May 15, 2020 13:03 IST
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
May 15, 2020 11:35 IST
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
May 15, 2020 10:43 IST
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
May 15, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

Kids giggle uncontrollably while sharing a bottle of soda. Watch
May 15, 2020 13:05 IST
Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order setting aside election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama
May 15, 2020 13:06 IST
Rajnath Singh adds patrol vessel, 2 interceptor boats to Coast Guard strength
May 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Settle your accounts first: Chidambaram to FM, Gadkari
May 15, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.