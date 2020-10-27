Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Supreme Court to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP

Supreme Court to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP

Senior lawyers, including lawyer-activist Indira Jaisingh, expressed their apprehension that a fair probe was not possible in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 07:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police personnel stand guard as CBI officials investigate the case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped in Hathras. (PTI)

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday on a batch of pleas which have sought a transfer of the trial to Delhi along with a court-monitored probe as senior lawyers, including lawyer-activist Indira Jaisingh, expressed their apprehension that a fair probe was not possible in Uttar Pradesh. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. The body was cremated at the dead of night allegedly without the presence of her family members. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

The Uttar Pradesh government had set up a Special Investigation Team, which has completed its probe. It was supposed to submit its report to the government, which had extended the deadline. Meanwhile, the SIT came into news after the wife of a senior police officer who is part of the SIT died of suicide.

A public interest litigation (PIL) and several intervention pleas have been filed demanding a court-monitored probe into the Hathras case. Demand to shift the trial out of Uttar Pradesh is also gaining ground. At present, CBI is investigating the case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian is hearing the case. The lawyer, appearing for the victim’s family, had told the apex court that trial in the case be shifted out of Uttar Pradesh to a court in the national capital after completion of investigation.



As the security of the family members of the victim is paramount in this case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had referred to the affidavit filed in the apex court by the Uttar Pradesh government which gave details about the security and protection provided to the victim’s family and witnesses in the case.

Mehta said that victim’s family has informed that they have engaged lawyer and they have also requested that government advocate should also pursue the case on their behalf.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
Oct 27, 2020 07:26 IST
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court 
Oct 27, 2020 06:08 IST
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Oct 27, 2020 07:03 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 27, 2020 03:06 IST

latest news

India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
Southern California: Growing wildfires force evacuation orders for over 100,000
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
Priyanka’s mom said this ‘stupidest thing’ after her crowning moment
Oct 27, 2020 07:30 IST
Protests in Italy over new coronavirus crackdown turn violent
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.