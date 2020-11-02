Sections
Supreme Court to hear Arnab Goswami’s plea against show cause notice on Nov 6

The show cause notice has been issued to Arnab Goswami for making certain remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey in his news debates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:44 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami’s counsel had earlier told the bench that the journalist has not interfered with either the proceedings of any of the committees of the Assembly or the Assembly itself. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on November 6 a plea by journalist Arnab Goswami who has challenged the show cause notice by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for initiation of breach of privilege motion against him for reportage related to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The show cause notice has been issued to Goswami for making certain remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey in his news debates on Rajput’s case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was informed by Goswami’s counsel that it cannot be construed as a breach of privilege and the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV has now been called before the Assembly on November 5.

“We have come to know that now privilege committee has been constituted. Notice has been issued on behalf of the speaker,” his counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.



In its order, the bench said, “There is nothing wrong in summoning by the Assembly but if any action is taken by the privilege committee then you can challenge it.” “As prayed for, list the matter on November 6, 2020. In the meantime, the petitioner (Goswami) is directed to file requisite affidavit.” On September 30, the apex court had sought Maharashtra Assembly secretary’s response on Goswami’s plea.

Goswami’s counsel had earlier told the bench that the journalist has not interfered with either the proceedings of any of the committees of the Assembly or the Assembly itself.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI is probing the case.

