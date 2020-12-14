Sections
Home / India News / Supreme Court to hear plea seeking immediate removal of farmers protesting at Delhi's borders

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking immediate removal of farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders

As per the apex court’s website, a bench comprising CJI SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniam will hear the plea filed by law student Rishabh Sharma on December 16.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 10:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Supreme Court (HT File Photo)

Supreme Court will hear on December 16 a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

As per Supreme Court website a Bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian will hear the plea filed by law student Rishabh Sharma who says that commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

