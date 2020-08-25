Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its order on Tuesday on the sentence to be imposed on senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of court case against him.

The top court had on August 20 asked Bhushan to reconsider his stance and offer an apology for the tweets he made criticising it and Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde by Monday while hearing on the sentence to be awarded to him. The court had on August 14 ruled that Bhushan was guilty of contempt of court.

Bhushan had on Monday refused to tender an apology and said in a supplementary statement it would be “contempt of conscience.”

“An apology cannot be a mere incantation and any apology has to be sincerely made. If I retract a statement before this court that I otherwise believe to be true or offer an insincere apology, that in my eyes would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution (Supreme court ) that I hold in highest esteem,” his statement submitted through advocate Kamini Jaiswal read.

The case against Bhushan was filed on July 5 and the court had pronounced its verdict on August 14.

The Supreme Court had given the senior advocate till August 24 to reflect on his statement and asked him to tender an apology within the given time. It can now begin proceedings to punish the senior advocate for criminal contempt of court. He faces up to six months in jail or a fine of Rs 2,000 or both.

Bhushan had said on August 20 that the judgment was not delivered based on any evidence and highlighted that the statements made by him were directed towards the benefitting the nation.

(With agency inputs)