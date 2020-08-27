Supreme Court to pronounce verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held

Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on Friday in a batch of petitions seeking scrapping of final year / terminal semester university examinations which are scheduled to be held before September 30.

A 3-judge bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan will pronounce it’s verdict at 10.30 am.

The UGC had, on July 6, directed universities across the country to hold final year examinations by September 30. It had defended this decision saying that future of students will be jeopardised if examinations are not held.

The petitioners have demanded the apex court to consider scrapping online/ offline examinations in view of Covid -19 threat and instead direct UGC to declare results based on the past performance of students and internal assessment.

States including Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have cancelled university exams including final year exams.

The UGC, however, maintained that degree cannot be conferred on graduating students without holding final year examinations and it alone can take a call on whether or not exams should be cancelled.

“State governments cannot cancel examinations. That power lies with the UGC,” solicito general Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of UGC told the top court on August 8.

The ministry of home affairs supported UGC and filed an affidavit before apex court on August 13 stating that it has permitted limited opening of educational institutions across the country for holding final year examinations.