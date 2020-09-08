Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Surat reports 265 new Covid-19 cases; 6 die, 231 discharged

Surat reports 265 new Covid-19 cases; 6 die, 231 discharged

The number of coronavirus cases in Surat rose to 23,158 on Tuesday with 265 more persons testing positive for the infection, the highest for a district in Gujarat, the state health department said.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, Surat

Surat city reported 177 new cases Covid-19 and the rural parts of the district 88. (File photo for representation)

The number of coronavirus cases in Surat rose to 23,158 on Tuesday with 265 more persons testing positive for the infection, the highest for a district in Gujarat, the state health department said.

With six more fatalities, also the highest in the state, the death toll in the south Gujarat district rose to 906, it said.

Surat city reported 177 new cases Covid-19 and the rural parts of the district 88.

Both the city and the rural parts reported three fatalities each, the department said in a release.



At the same time, 231 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery - 179 in the city and 52 in the rural areas - it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:43 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 08, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

20-year-old put morphed nude images of minors on Instagram; arrested
Sep 09, 2020 00:15 IST
Mumbai’s grim realty sector may not get relief this year, say experts
Sep 09, 2020 00:13 IST
Three assault cases reported from Chandigarh
Sep 09, 2020 00:13 IST
Kangana Ranaut to be probed over drug-use claim, says Maharashtra home minister
Sep 09, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.