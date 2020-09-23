Suresh Angadi Covid-19+ dies, first Union minister to succumb to viral infection

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi had announced on September 11 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had requested all those who came in contact with him over the last few days to monitor their health and get tested. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday days after testing positive for Covid-19 becoming the first union minister to succumb to the viral disease.

Angadi had announced on September 11 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had requested all those who came in close contact with him over the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms. He was admitted to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi soon after. So far at least four MPs including Angadi and six MLAs have succumbed to the disease.

The 65 year old was a fourth term MP from Belagavi, Karnataka and served as a member of parliament from 2004. Angadi became the vice president of BJP’s Belagavi district unit in 1996 and continued in that office till 1999. In 2001 he was nominated as the president of the district unit and continued to hold that post until he was nominated as the party’s candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency in 2004. He served as the Minister of State for Railways from 2019.

“Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Former Prime Minister and JDS chief, HD Deve Gowda expressed his sadness over the demise and tweeted that he was like a “younger brother”.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi. He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation,” he said.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal said the junior railway minister “was like a brother.”

“Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji. He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need. Om Shanti,” Goyal tweeted.

BJP Party president JP Nadda also condoled his death. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Central Minister Shri Suresh Angadi Ji. He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organisation and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and followers,” he tweeted.

“Due to the sad demise of Shri Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, it has been decided that the national flag will be flown at half mast on September 24, 2020 in all Government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown,” a home ministry spokesperson said.