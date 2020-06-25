Sections
Home / India News / Surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, CM warns of another lockdown

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa urged people to maintain social distancing and sanitisation to avoid another lockdown.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 12:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa (ANI)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus cases in capital city Bengaluru, stating that some areas have been sealed in the city.

“Today we’ve called a meeting where further handling of the situation will be discussed. In Bengaluru we’ve arranged all facilities to treat Covid-19 patients,” the chief minister said.

 

The chief minister urged people to maintain social distancing and sanitisation to avoid another lockdown.



“I urge people to maintain social distancing and sanitisation if Bengalurians don’t want one more seal down,” he said.

Bengaluru has reported total 1,685 cases of coronavirus so far of which 418 people have recovered and 75 have succumbed to death. There are 521 Covid-19 containment zones across the city currently.

On Monday Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that clusters of Covid-19 areas in Bengaluru with 3 to 4 or more cases will be sealed and maximum testing will be conducted.

CM Yediyurappa had called an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss measures to control the surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru.

Officials were directed by the CM to strictly implement lockdown measures in the clusters which have reported more number of infections.

A strict lockdown has been implemented in the clusters across Bengaluru that have reported a large number of Covid-19 cases. Some of them include KR Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya etc.

Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 10,000-mark. As of today, the state has 164 fatalities while 6,151 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.

