Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Surgical strike’: Sanjay Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind farmers’ stir

‘Surgical strike’: Sanjay Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind farmers’ stir

Union minister Danve on Wednesday said that China and Pakistan were behind the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s agricultural reforms but he did not explain as to how these two countries were involved.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindsutan Times New Delhi

Raut added that the government should deal with this issue seriously. (HT file photo)

Amid Union minister Raosaheb Danve said on Wednesday that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing farmers’ agitation, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday retorted saying defence minister Rajnath Singh should immediately carry out a surgical strike on both countries, adding that the government should deal with this issue seriously.

While addressing reporters, Raut said, “If a Union minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind farmers’ agitation, then the defence minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pak. The President, PM, HM and Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously.”

 

Union minister Danve on Wednesday said that China and Pakistan were behind the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s agricultural reforms but he did not explain as to how these two countries were involved.

Also Read: Farmers’ protest enters 15th day, ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters

Speaking at the inauguration of a health centre at in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, the minister alleged Muslims across the country were earlier misled on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but as those efforts did not succeed, farmers were being told that they would face losses due to the new laws. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the prime minister of farmers and none of his decisions would be against farmers.

Meanwhile, the protests have entered the fifteenth day as leaders of farmer groups rejected Centre’s proposal to amend the new reforms. More farmers are expected to join the agitation. Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways would be blocked on December 12 and there would be a nationwide protest on December 14.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
Dec 10, 2020 12:16 IST
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
Dec 10, 2020 11:45 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
Dec 10, 2020 11:53 IST

latest news

Covid-19 scare on cruise ship shows perils of resuming tourism
Dec 10, 2020 12:34 IST
LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation to new parliament building
Dec 10, 2020 12:36 IST
US sets new grim record with over 3,000 Covid deaths in single day
Dec 10, 2020 12:30 IST
Solar eclipse on December 14: Know why it won’t be visible in India
Dec 10, 2020 12:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.