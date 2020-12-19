Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Surjewala’s remark upsets section of Congress letter-writers

Surjewala’s remark upsets section of Congress letter-writers

Some of the dissenters, including Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan, met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence to decide whether to attend Saturday’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 04:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in Patna, Bihar. (Parwaz Khan/HT File Photo )

A section of the dissenters in the Congress was upset late Friday over party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala’s remarks earlier in the day that there were no issues with rebels after the party kicked off the process of organisational elections, a key demand of the 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August.

Some of the dissenters, including Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan, met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence to decide whether to attend Saturday’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

“If there are no issues, then why have they called us for the meeting. Also, if you want to discuss every other issue under the sun and not deliberate on our key demands for the revival of the party, then what is the purpose of this meeting?” asked one of the dissenters who refused to be named. “We will now have to decide whether to attend tomorrow’s meeting or not,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on 2-day visit
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
10 million Covid+, but India on recovery road
by Jamie Mullick
Ease of business ranking: World Bank staff pressured to ‘manipulate’ data
by HT Correspondent and Agencies
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent

latest news

The true nature of reality
A study of the pandemic states that it will be easily forgotten
Balm to the soul
Joe Biden names Indian-American Vedant Patel as Assistant WH Press Secy
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.