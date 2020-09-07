Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Surprising and sad’: Maharashtra home minister on Kangana Ranaut’s Y+ security

‘Surprising and sad’: Maharashtra home minister on Kangana Ranaut’s Y+ security

Kangana Ranaut has been provided Y-plus security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9 after her spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who had asked the actor to not return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 17:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said people of all party should condemn it if one insults the state. (ANI)

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday the Centre’s move to provide Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut with Y-plus category security was “surprising and sad”.

Ranaut has been granted Y-plus category security by the home ministry and she will be guarded by 10-11 armed commandoes in three shifts.

Also read: Home ministry grants Y-plus category security to Kangana Ranaut ahead of Mumbai visit

The security arrangement has been provided ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9 after her spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who had asked the actor to not return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police.

“It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra are being given ‘Y’ level security by the Centre. Maharashtra is not only of the NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of the BJP and the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra,” Deshmukh said, according to news agency ANI.



Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government and Raut after she likened ‘Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’ last Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sep 07, 2020 16:15 IST
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Sep 07, 2020 17:32 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST

latest news

Rohit Rajput: A dashing bodybuilder with invincible attitude towards life
Sep 07, 2020 17:58 IST
Ranvir is asked if he’ll ‘ever get married again’ to Konkona. See his reply
Sep 07, 2020 17:54 IST
Tejashwi Yadav fires 10 questions at Nitish Kumar, gets one sharp comeback
Sep 07, 2020 17:55 IST
Deserted platforms, closed eateries as Delhi Metro resumes services
Sep 07, 2020 17:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.