‘Surprising and sad’: Maharashtra home minister on Kangana Ranaut’s Y+ security

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday the Centre’s move to provide Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut with Y-plus category security was “surprising and sad”.

Ranaut has been granted Y-plus category security by the home ministry and she will be guarded by 10-11 armed commandoes in three shifts.

The security arrangement has been provided ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9 after her spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who had asked the actor to not return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police.

“It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra are being given ‘Y’ level security by the Centre. Maharashtra is not only of the NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of the BJP and the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra,” Deshmukh said, according to news agency ANI.

Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government and Raut after she likened ‘Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’ last Thursday.